Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Stake Decreased by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 776,086 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 149,405 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $18,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BOX during the 2nd quarter valued at $517,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in BOX by 127.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,046,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,730,000 after acquiring an additional 586,300 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in BOX during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Burney Co. bought a new stake in BOX during the second quarter worth about $840,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BOX by 25.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,388,000 after buying an additional 703,086 shares during the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX opened at $26.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.88 and a beta of 1.30. Box, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.85 and a twelve month high of $27.41.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $224.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.62 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $396,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $72,098.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,010 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of BOX from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JMP Securities raised shares of BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX).

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.