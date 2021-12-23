Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG) Shares Up 3%

Shares of Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG) traded up 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.41 and last traded at C$2.41. 1,336,291 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 2,424,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.34.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Eight Capital cut their price objective on shares of Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) from C$32.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.94, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$284.25 million and a P/E ratio of -12.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.41.

Bragg Gaming Group Inc provides B2B online gaming technology services worldwide. It offers turnkey solution, including an omni-channel retail, online, and mobile iGaming platforms, as well as casino content aggregator, lottery, marketing, and operational services. The company also provides GIVEMESPORT, a Facebook sport publisher; and GIVEMEBET, a sports book.

