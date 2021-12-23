Brave Asset Management Inc. Has $5.98 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,335 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 1.7% of Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 260.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.93.

Walt Disney stock opened at $151.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $142.04 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $276.07 billion, a PE ratio of 139.34, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.26.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

