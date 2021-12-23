Brave Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Brave Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 31.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,351,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,097,477,000 after buying an additional 6,093,261 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 187,762,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,503,764,000 after buying an additional 22,104,223 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,966,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,105,404,000 after buying an additional 2,941,017 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 135,414,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,132,944,000 after buying an additional 6,424,515 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,120,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,895,508,000 after buying an additional 2,615,325 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WFC opened at $48.03 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.73 and its 200-day moving average is $47.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $29.27 and a 52 week high of $52.56. The firm has a market cap of $197.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WFC. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.43.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

