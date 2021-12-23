Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $285.64 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) will report $285.64 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $292.49 million and the lowest is $275.53 million. Brixmor Property Group reported sales of $269.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Brixmor Property Group.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

BRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Compass Point raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

NYSE BRX opened at $24.37 on Thursday. Brixmor Property Group has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $25.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 121.13%.

In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $124,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $368,100. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 315,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after buying an additional 5,965 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 210.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 172,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 116,822 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 16.7% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 61,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $923,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

