Brokerages Anticipate Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Progenity’s earnings. Progenity posted earnings per share of ($1.53) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 91.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Progenity will report full year earnings of ($1.84) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.95) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Progenity.

Get Progenity alerts:

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Progenity in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Progenity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Progenity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.79.

NASDAQ:PROG opened at $2.24 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.42. Progenity has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $7.86.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Progenity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Progenity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $935,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Progenity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,238,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Progenity by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 122,531 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Progenity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Progenity

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Progenity (PROG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Progenity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progenity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.