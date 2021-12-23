Brokerages Anticipate Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.05 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) will report $33.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sotherly Hotels’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.60 million and the highest is $33.50 million. Sotherly Hotels posted sales of $14.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 126.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels will report full year sales of $125.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $125.10 million to $126.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $176.50 million, with estimates ranging from $170.40 million to $182.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sotherly Hotels.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06. Sotherly Hotels had a negative net margin of 21.48% and a negative return on equity of 61.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sotherly Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of Sotherly Hotels stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $2.06. 81,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,894. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.39. Sotherly Hotels has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.52, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOHO. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 17,963 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 218,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 37,850 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sotherly Hotels in the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 26,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

