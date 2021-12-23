Brokerages Expect Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.28 Million

Analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) will report $60.28 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.00 million and the highest is $92.60 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $40.96 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 47.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $209.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $182.00 million to $244.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $252.06 million, with estimates ranging from $180.50 million to $332.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $62.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.83 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 64.53% and a negative return on equity of 103.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $38.25 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $38.25 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.28.

Shares of NASDAQ DRNA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.07. The stock had a trading volume of 70,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,060,028. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.71 and its 200-day moving average is $29.16. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $19.06 and a 52 week high of $40.14.

In other news, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 24,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total value of $946,071.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 691.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $93,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 88.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $62,000. 78.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

