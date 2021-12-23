Brokerages Expect Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $88.31 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) will announce sales of $88.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $86.37 million and the highest is $92.20 million. Eagle Bancorp posted sales of $91.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full-year sales of $361.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $357.10 million to $368.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $352.37 million, with estimates ranging from $341.88 million to $360.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Eagle Bancorp.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $87.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.67 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 42.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EGBN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGBN. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EGBN traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $56.71. 1,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,868. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Eagle Bancorp has a 52 week low of $39.64 and a 52 week high of $61.58. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

