Brokerages Expect GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) will report earnings per share of $1.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for GATX’s earnings. GATX reported earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 114%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that GATX will report full-year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GATX.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. GATX had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded GATX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on GATX from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GATX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.49.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GATX by 94.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of GATX by 143.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GATX in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GATX in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GATX in the second quarter valued at $50,000.

GATX stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $103.41. 1,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,865. GATX has a 52-week low of $80.75 and a 52-week high of $107.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.94%.

About GATX

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

