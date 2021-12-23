Brokerages Expect OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) to Announce $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) will report $0.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. OptimizeRx reported earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.47. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $1.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow OptimizeRx.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $16.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.82 million. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $67.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OptimizeRx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.60.

OptimizeRx stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,579. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 423.57 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.76. OptimizeRx has a 12 month low of $30.39 and a 12 month high of $99.18.

In related news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $149,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total transaction of $909,130.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,531 shares of company stock worth $11,276,368. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in OptimizeRx by 2,188.6% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the third quarter worth $153,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 64.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in OptimizeRx during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new stake in OptimizeRx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

