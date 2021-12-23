Brokerages Set AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) PT at $17.88

Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.88.

Several equities analysts have commented on AGNC shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays cut shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of AGNC stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,329,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,612,950. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.25. AGNC Investment has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $18.84.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $279.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.63 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 126.92% and a return on equity of 17.31%. AGNC Investment’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dec 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 54.14%.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 6,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $99,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.8% in the third quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 37,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.9% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 37,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.9% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 23,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 74,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

