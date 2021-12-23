Brokerages Set C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Price Target at $54.00

Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.00.
Several research analysts have issued reports on AI shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on C3.ai from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on C3.ai from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America cut C3.ai from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on C3.ai from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.
In related news, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 23,138 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $1,005,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Houman Behzadi sold 15,887 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $695,215.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 638,309 shares of company stock worth $29,091,765 in the last quarter. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
AI opened at $33.44 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.25. C3.ai has a 12-month low of $27.52 and a 12-month high of $183.90.
C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $58.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.95 million. The business’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that C3.ai will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.
C3.ai Company Profile
C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.
