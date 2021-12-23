Brokerages Set C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Price Target at $54.00

Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AI shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on C3.ai from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on C3.ai from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America cut C3.ai from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on C3.ai from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

In related news, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 23,138 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $1,005,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Houman Behzadi sold 15,887 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $695,215.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 638,309 shares of company stock worth $29,091,765 in the last quarter. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of C3.ai by 61,600.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in C3.ai by 75.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

AI opened at $33.44 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.25. C3.ai has a 12-month low of $27.52 and a 12-month high of $183.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $58.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.95 million. The business’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that C3.ai will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

