Brokerages Set City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Target Price at $17.40

Shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.40.

CIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

CIO opened at $19.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. City Office REIT has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $19.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.76. The stock has a market cap of $838.77 million, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.57.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.36). City Office REIT had a net margin of 31.50% and a return on equity of 15.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that City Office REIT will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is an increase from City Office REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 10th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,860,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,412,000 after buying an additional 55,987 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,412,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,850,000 after buying an additional 115,018 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,075,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,066,000 after purchasing an additional 112,308 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 4,604.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,916,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,559 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,321,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,420,000 after purchasing an additional 13,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

