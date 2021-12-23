Brokerages Set Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) Target Price at $31.14

Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.14.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Core & Main from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Core & Main from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Core & Main from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Core & Main from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNM. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main in the third quarter worth about $5,026,993,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Core & Main during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,826,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Core & Main during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,203,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Core & Main during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,414,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Core & Main during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,083,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

CNM stock opened at $28.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.32. Core & Main has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $31.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Core & Main’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Core & Main will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

