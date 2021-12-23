Brokerages Set First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) PT at $64.68

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.68.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

In other news, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $774,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 15,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $1,175,860.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,048,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $751,217,000 after acquiring an additional 270,660 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,410,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,342,000 after acquiring an additional 38,329 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in First American Financial by 10.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,119,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $194,507,000 after purchasing an additional 295,759 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in First American Financial by 4.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,309,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,873,000 after purchasing an additional 107,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in First American Financial by 76.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,792,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,744,000 after purchasing an additional 776,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FAF traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,924. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.21. First American Financial has a 1-year low of $48.69 and a 1-year high of $78.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.51.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.29. First American Financial had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. First American Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First American Financial will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.04%.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

