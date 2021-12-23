Brokerages Set FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) PT at GBX 96.43

Shares of FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 99.86 ($1.32).

FGP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 114 ($1.51) price objective on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 94 ($1.24) to GBX 103 ($1.36) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.52) price objective on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 107 ($1.41) price objective on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 107 ($1.41) price objective on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of FirstGroup stock traded up GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 104.40 ($1.38). The stock had a trading volume of 1,098,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,649,353. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 99.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 90.78. The stock has a market cap of £1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.86. FirstGroup has a 12 month low of GBX 66.50 ($0.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 110.70 ($1.46).

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

