Brokerages Set GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) Price Target at GBX 1,583.13

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,583.13 ($20.92).

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.42) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a GBX 1,500 ($19.82) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,500 ($19.82) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($25.43) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,400 ($18.50) to GBX 1,600 ($21.14) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

LON GSK traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,614.20 ($21.33). 2,844,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,440,065. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,534.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,463.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.53. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,624.60 ($21.46). The firm has a market cap of £81.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.92.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 0.94%.

In other news, insider Hal Barron bought 2,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,065 ($27.28) per share, with a total value of £50,014.30 ($66,077.82).

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.