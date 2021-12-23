Brokerages Set Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) PT at $56.33

Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.33.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HCMLY. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Holcim from CHF 59 to CHF 56 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Holcim from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from CHF 76 to CHF 60 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Holcim from CHF 54 to CHF 53 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of HCMLY stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.79. 102,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,757. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Holcim has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $12.69.

Holcim Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete, and Solutions and Products. The Cement segment offers ECOPlanet and low carbon cements to retailers, precasters, masons, contractors, and infrastructure specialists.

