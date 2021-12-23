Brokerages Set OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Target Price at $71.42

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.42.

Several research firms have issued reports on OMF. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on OneMain in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on OneMain in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on OneMain from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

NYSE OMF traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.52. 5,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,522,522. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.65 and its 200-day moving average is $56.38. OneMain has a twelve month low of $44.45 and a twelve month high of $63.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.97.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.07. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 30.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that OneMain will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 2,250 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.12 per share, with a total value of $126,270.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,730.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,067,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,460 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in OneMain by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,841,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,865,000 after buying an additional 675,979 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in OneMain by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,330,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,562,000 after buying an additional 2,164,897 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in OneMain by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,097,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,695,000 after buying an additional 619,255 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in OneMain by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,658,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,118,000 after buying an additional 769,943 shares during the period.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

