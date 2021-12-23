Brokerages Set South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Price Target at $79.84

South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.84.

SSB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of South State from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

Get South State alerts:

In related news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 6,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $507,794.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in South State in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in South State by 102.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in South State in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in South State in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in South State by 20.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SSB stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.45. 3,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,746. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. South State has a 12-month low of $62.60 and a 12-month high of $93.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.95.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.72 million. South State had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that South State will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. South State’s payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

About South State

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.