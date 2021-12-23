Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Shares Gap Up to $4.72

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.72, but opened at $5.00. Brookdale Senior Living shares last traded at $4.94, with a volume of 7,409 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

The stock has a market cap of $950.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.31. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 38.13%. The firm had revenue of $641.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brookdale Senior Living news, EVP George T. Hicks sold 24,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $147,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKD. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 4,597.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,605,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549,967 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 5,252,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,457,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,022 shares during the last quarter. Berylson Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,085,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile (NYSE:BKD)

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

