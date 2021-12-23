Bruce K. Posey Sells 9,500 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $1,278,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $137.70 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.55. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.26 and a 1 year high of $148.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.25 and a beta of 0.69.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $104.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Qualys during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 126.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 53.8% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the second quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the second quarter worth $127,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Qualys from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Summit Insights raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Qualys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.60.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

