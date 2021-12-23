Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 104.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,165 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.88% of Cable One worth $97,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 2.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 2.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 4.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 14.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 3.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cable One alerts:

NYSE CABO opened at $1,731.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 0.54. Cable One, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,621.19 and a 1-year high of $2,326.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,772.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,868.68.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.60 by ($4.27). The firm had revenue of $430.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.87 million. Cable One had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 48.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 20.47%.

In related news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,811.00, for a total transaction of $595,819.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,801.21, for a total value of $588,995.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 885 shares of company stock worth $1,604,877. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CABO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cable One presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,149.57.

Cable One Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.