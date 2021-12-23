Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Cable One by 2.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cable One by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cable One by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cable One by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Cable One by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,811.00, for a total transaction of $595,819.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Obermeyer sold 71 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,843.98, for a total value of $130,922.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 885 shares of company stock valued at $1,604,877. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CABO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cable One presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,149.57.

Shares of CABO stock opened at $1,731.79 on Thursday. Cable One, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,621.19 and a 12-month high of $2,326.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,772.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,868.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.60 by ($4.27). The business had revenue of $430.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.87 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 22.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 48.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 20.47%.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

