Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,654 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,573 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $29,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,779,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,623,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757,675 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $341,365,000. Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,046,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,207,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,850,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.25.

AMD stock opened at $143.88 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 60,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total transaction of $8,148,503.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total transaction of $6,153,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 566,047 shares of company stock worth $80,797,824 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

