Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $37.28 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $37,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 47,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,148,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 249.4% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,709,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,067,000 after purchasing an additional 46,323 shares in the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. UBS Group increased their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Guggenheim increased their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.86.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $169.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $235.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $173.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.87 and its 200 day moving average is $156.94.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.25%.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

