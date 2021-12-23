Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 269,864 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $31,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 767,983 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $89,032,000 after purchasing an additional 46,234 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 15.0% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,427 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.9% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, October 8th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.88.

ABT opened at $138.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $245.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.70. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $105.36 and a 1-year high of $139.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,957,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,477 shares of company stock valued at $7,279,628. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

