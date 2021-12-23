Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Increases Dividend to $0.40 Per Share

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Camden National has raised its dividend by 43.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Camden National has a payout ratio of 35.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Camden National to earn $4.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.7%.

Get Camden National alerts:

Shares of Camden National stock opened at $48.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.94. The stock has a market cap of $712.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Camden National has a 52 week low of $34.78 and a 52 week high of $50.94.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Camden National had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $45.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Camden National will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CAC. Raymond James cut Camden National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Camden National by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Camden National by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Camden National by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Camden National by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 127,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 22,631 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.