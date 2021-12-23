Canagold Resources (TSE:CCM) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.44

Shares of Canagold Resources Ltd. (TSE:CCM) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.44 and traded as low as C$0.40. Canagold Resources shares last traded at C$0.42, with a volume of 37,400 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of C$34.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.44 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.49.

Canagold Resources (TSE:CCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Canagold Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the New Polaris gold mine project that consist of 61 mineral claims and 1 grid claim covering an area of approximately 2,956 acres located in the Atlin Mining Division, British Columbia.

