Canfor (TSE:CFP) Price Target Raised to C$55.00 at Raymond James

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canfor’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CFP. TD Securities boosted their price target on Canfor from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$35.00 target price on shares of Canfor in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Canfor from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$45.00 price target on shares of Canfor in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$41.50.

Shares of CFP stock opened at C$28.81 on Friday. Canfor has a 1-year low of C$21.92 and a 1-year high of C$35.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$28.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$27.21.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.54 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$1.68 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canfor will post 4.5900001 EPS for the current year.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

