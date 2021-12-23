Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Cut to Underweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Piper Sandler currently has $7.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $11.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Canopy Growth’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$30.50 to C$21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$25.28 to C$16.70 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Canopy Growth in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an underweight rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Eight Capital downgraded Canopy Growth from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canopy Growth currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.64.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Shares of Canopy Growth stock opened at $9.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Canopy Growth has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $56.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.42.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.63 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 201.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Canopy Growth will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Canopy Growth by 6.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Canopy Growth by 45.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 19,427 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Canopy Growth by 7.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 328,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,930,000 after acquiring an additional 23,787 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Canopy Growth during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Canopy Growth by 78.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.