Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Downgraded to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has C$13.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$24.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WEED. Eight Capital lowered shares of Canopy Growth to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded Canopy Growth from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$11.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated a neutral rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a buy rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$19.08.

Shares of WEED opened at C$12.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.74 billion and a PE ratio of -3.50. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of C$11.04 and a 1 year high of C$71.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.32, a quick ratio of 7.98 and a current ratio of 9.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.69.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

