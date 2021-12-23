Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage on Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD)

Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

OPAD has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Offerpad in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Offerpad in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Offerpad in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Get Offerpad alerts:

Shares of OPAD stock opened at 7.30 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 7.63. Offerpad has a 52 week low of 6.27 and a 52 week high of 20.97.

In other Offerpad news, Director Kenneth D. Degiorgio purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of 8.40 per share, with a total value of 126,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Offerpad in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Offerpad during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Offerpad during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $434,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Offerpad during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $477,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Offerpad during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,096,000.

Offerpad Company Profile

OfferPad Inc provide tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate. OfferPad Inc, formerly known as Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc, is based in CHANDLER, Ariz.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Offerpad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Offerpad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.