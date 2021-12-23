Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $44.62 Billion

Equities analysts expect Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) to post sales of $44.62 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $44.30 billion to $45.26 billion. Cardinal Health reported sales of $41.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full year sales of $176.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $173.37 billion to $177.44 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $184.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $180.14 billion to $187.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cardinal Health.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $43.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.83 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 89.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.10.

Shares of CAH traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.75. 2,039,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,605,778. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.45. Cardinal Health has a 12-month low of $45.85 and a 12-month high of $62.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.65%.

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the third quarter worth about $537,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 11.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the third quarter worth about $1,373,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 10.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,482,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,691,000 after purchasing an additional 427,812 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 0.9% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 573,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares during the period. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardinal Health (CAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.