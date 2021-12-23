Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Acquired by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 45.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 72.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 9.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 222.2% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total value of $316,390.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CASY stock opened at $192.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $174.72 and a one year high of $229.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $194.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.69.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.34). Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 17.63%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CASY. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $264.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $225.36 to $247.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.00.

Casey's General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

