Cavalier Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 2,217 Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 10.3% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 784 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 9.6% in the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.2% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 35,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,845,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 12.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALGN. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $723.46.

Align Technology stock opened at $645.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $641.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $654.29. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $494.45 and a 52 week high of $737.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.57.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total value of $2,097,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total transaction of $3,515,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

