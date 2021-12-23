Cavalier Investments LLC Sells 762 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cavalier Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Luxor Capital Group LP increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.1% in the second quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 500,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,775,720 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,740.2% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,060,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,951 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,780,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,748,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996,828 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 19,726,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,524,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 355.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 813,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,959,000 after purchasing an additional 634,752 shares during the last quarter.

IWM stock opened at $220.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $227.26 and its 200 day moving average is $224.71. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $190.94 and a 1-year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

