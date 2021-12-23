CCUniverse Market Cap Reaches $9,681.98 (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. Over the last week, CCUniverse has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One CCUniverse coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. CCUniverse has a market capitalization of $9,681.98 and $1.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007032 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00005426 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000775 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000731 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CCUniverse Profile

UVU is a coin. It launched on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org . The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CCUniverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CCUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

