Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.71.

CGAU has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

NYSE CGAU opened at $7.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.56. Centerra Gold has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $12.80. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.81.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 46.34% and a positive return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $220.56 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is presently -12.04%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. 36.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

