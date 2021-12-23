Centuria Capital Group (CNI) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.06 on February 8th

Centuria Capital Group (ASX:CNI) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, December 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Centuria Capital Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.54.

About Centuria Capital Group

Centuria Capital Group, an investment manager, markets and manages investment products primarily in Australia. It operates through four segments: Property Funds Management, Investment Bonds Management, Co-Investments, and Corporate. The Property Funds Management segment manages listed and unlisted property funds.

