Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Receives $123.90 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.90.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CDAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 20,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.24, for a total value of $2,606,306.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $774,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 549,728 shares of company stock valued at $58,659,092. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period.

Shares of CDAY stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.19. The company had a trading volume of 6,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.40 and a 200-day moving average of $107.72. Ceridian HCM has a 12-month low of $78.20 and a 12-month high of $130.37.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.72 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

