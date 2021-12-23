Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Cut to Hold at Edward Jones

Edward Jones cut shares of Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cerner from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink lowered Cerner from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Cerner in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Cerner from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Cerner from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cerner currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.75.

CERN opened at $91.79 on Monday. Cerner has a one year low of $67.96 and a one year high of $92.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of 53.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Cerner had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cerner will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CERN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 13.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 0.8% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 145,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 4.1% during the second quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 141.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 5.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 510,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,892,000 after purchasing an additional 26,039 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

About Cerner

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

