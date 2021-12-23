Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $85.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $77.00.

CERN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cerner from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cerner in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.75.

Shares of CERN opened at $91.79 on Monday. Cerner has a fifty-two week low of $67.96 and a fifty-two week high of $92.37. The firm has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.37, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Cerner had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cerner will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is 51.16%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CERN. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in Cerner by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 98,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 13,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in Cerner by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 478,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,772,000 after buying an additional 22,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Cerner by 20.0% in the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 191,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,537,000 after acquiring an additional 31,965 shares in the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

