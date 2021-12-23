Chakana Copper (CVE:PERU) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.25

Chakana Copper Corp. (CVE:PERU) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 180535 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of C$27.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.32.

About Chakana Copper (CVE:PERU)

Chakana Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Soledad project, a copper, gold, and silver project located in Central Peru. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Chakana Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chakana Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.