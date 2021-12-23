Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Charles and Colvard manufacture, market and distribute moissanite jewels for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. Moissanite, also known by its chemical name, silicon carbide, is a rare, naturally occurring mineral found primarily in meteorites. The Company is the sole manufacturer of scientifically-made moissanite jewels. Their strategy is to create a unique brand image which positions moissanite as a jewel in its own right, distinct from all other jewels based on its fire, brilliance, luster, durability and rarity. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital increased their price target on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet raised Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

NASDAQ CTHR opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.20. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $3.66.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.20 million. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 30.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles & Colvard, Ltd. news, Director Ollin B. Sykes purchased 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.66 per share, for a total transaction of $69,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ollin B. Sykes purchased 41,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $126,938.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 133,830 shares of company stock worth $390,389. 18.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 9,991 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 196.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 22,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.13% of the company’s stock.

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

