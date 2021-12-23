ChatCoin (CHAT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $15,151.00

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One ChatCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $15,151.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ChatCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,862.61 or 0.99664061 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00055991 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004854 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004982 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00031725 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $738.12 or 0.01446329 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003804 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001976 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

ChatCoin (CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChatCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChatCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.