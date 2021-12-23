CheesecakeSwap Token 24 Hour Volume Reaches $345.00 (CCAKE)

CheesecakeSwap Token (CURRENCY:CCAKE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 23rd. During the last week, CheesecakeSwap Token has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar. One CheesecakeSwap Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0438 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CheesecakeSwap Token has a total market cap of $231,891.49 and $345.00 worth of CheesecakeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CheesecakeSwap Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00056278 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,919.71 or 0.08071324 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,428.23 or 0.99721650 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00073725 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00051199 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 47.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00007236 BTC.

CheesecakeSwap Token Coin Profile

CheesecakeSwap Token’s total supply is 5,482,522 coins and its circulating supply is 5,299,464 coins. CheesecakeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @cheesecakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “CheesecakeSwap is a decentralized exchange, yield farm and AMM platform on Binance Smart Chain, with lots of other features that include earning tokens, decentralized fun games and collections. “

CheesecakeSwap Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CheesecakeSwap Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CheesecakeSwap Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CheesecakeSwap Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CheesecakeSwap Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CheesecakeSwap Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.