Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $158.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.81% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a utility company engaged in natural gas distribution and transmission, propane distribution and marketing, advanced information services and other related businesses.Chesapeake’s three natural gas distribution divisions serve residential, commercial and industrial customers in southern Delaware, Maryland’s Eastern Shore and Florida. The Company’s natural gas transmission subsidiary operates an interstate pipeline system that transports gas from various points in Pennsylvania to Delaware and Maryland distribution divisions. “

NYSE:CPK opened at $141.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.38. Chesapeake Utilities has a 1 year low of $99.64 and a 1 year high of $143.16.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $107.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the third quarter valued at $1,174,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 103,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,431,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,809,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,009,000 after buying an additional 38,269 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 5.3% in the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 36,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

