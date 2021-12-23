Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Stock Price Up 3.3% on Analyst Upgrade

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)’s share price rose 3.3% on Wednesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $21.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Chimerix traded as high as $6.42 and last traded at $6.35. Approximately 2,891 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 906,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.15.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chimerix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.04.

Get Chimerix alerts:

In related news, insider David Jakeman sold 4,590 shares of Chimerix stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $28,412.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its position in Chimerix by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 5,030,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,136,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Chimerix by 8.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,957,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,655,000 after acquiring an additional 395,565 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Chimerix by 30.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,150,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,691,000 after acquiring an additional 967,507 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chimerix in the third quarter valued at about $24,760,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chimerix by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,588,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,705,000 after acquiring an additional 122,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.65. The stock has a market cap of $569.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.37.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.39 million. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 4,762.96% and a negative return on equity of 58.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Chimerix Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.